PM slams media attacks

Reports by MALUM NALU

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has condemned attacks on the Government by the Opposition on social and mainstream media.

He said the Opposition seemed to hold the view that the Government controlled the media and everything against them.

“They (Opposition) have no policy vision,” O’Neill said.

“I don’t get into personality politics. I have never, at one stage, made a degrading comment about anybody in this country although I’ve got enough evidence and enough material to do so.

“I do not allow myself to be lowered to that level of politics.

“Politics about the management of the country is a serious business.

“It’s not something that you take for granted, and run one-line statements and think that you will excite the entire country.

“It’s not as simple as that. If it was that simple, we would all do it.

“But it needs clear policies, with clear visionary plans for the country, with determined effort in trying to move the country.

“That’s what we’ve offered in the last four to five years and that’s what we intend to continue. Papua New Guinea is changing – unless you are blind and don’t see that.

“Every Papua New Guinean, everyone around the country sees that it is changing for the good.”

