Three hours to contain fire

By CHARLES MOI

FIREMEN took at least three hours to contain the fire which gutted the City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) head office at Gerehu in Port Moresby on Sunday night.

Town Fire Station commander Supt Kili Koiro said firefighters from the Waigani station, the Town station and the National Airports Corporation at Seven-Mile battled the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings and homes.

He said there were no deaths or injuries reported.

“It took us (about) three hours to contain it.”

Koiro said they used a fire hydrant inside the CPL compound and another one outside the gate.

Firemen were still at the scene yesterday morning putting out the small pockets of fire.

Meanwile, Koiro told The National that fire safety awareness was a free service they provided in Port Moresby and other municipalities.

“People need to be informed about fire safety.”

The PNG Fire Service also conducts fire safety demonstrations.

Like this: Like Loading...