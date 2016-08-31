PM wants united agendas from Pacific-US meeting

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says he expects Pacific Island nations to come out of regional discussions with the United States this week holding a stronger collective perspective on key regional issues, including climate change and security.

O’Neill arrived in Hawaii yesterday to chair the 10th Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders (PICL) from today.

The meeting will be attended by leaders and officials from Pacific Island nations and the United States and cover a number of regional integration and cooperation issues.

O’Neill said the timing of the conference was important with a new president of the US to be elected in the coming months.

“Pacific Island nations have a very positive relationship with President (Barack) Obama and we look to working with the next United States government,” O’Neill said.

“We have the opportunity at this conference to work with US officials to prepare for the change of government so that we can hit the ground running when the new president is inaugurated in January.”

O’Neill said one of the important features of the PICL was the access it provided to some of the best research scholars and policy officials in the region.

“In the past, this has covered research in areas that include the drawdown of Ramsi (Regional Assistance Mission to the Solomon Islands), maritime issues, the future of seabed mining and other significant regional matters,” he said.

“This week, we have a number of important topics before us including regional safety and security and these are issues affecting all Pacific Island nations.

“The international community has a number of concerns at the moment including maritime disputes, the spread of terrorist attacks, global economic instability and the constant threat of extreme weather caused by climate change.

“We must manage current political tensions through dialogue and we must manage economic challenges by sticking with sensible financial management.

“Pacific Island nations cannot take on these issues alone, we must partner with other like-minded nations and stand for our interests in the global community.”

