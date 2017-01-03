PM warns foreign media

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill is urging the overseas media to take a “fresh” look at the country and move beyond the old stereotypes.

“While some foreign media might like to pick up on isolated incidents and try to make them seem mainstream, all who live in our communities know that Papua New Guinea is a county that is changing,” he said in a New Year message.

“We do not have the problems of past decades and life is constantly improving around the nation.

“There is no doubt that we have so much work ahead to continue to share the benefits of development. But we are moving in the right direction.

“2017 will again be a year of growth and development for Papua New Guinea.

“I invite foreign journalists to be a part of this development, to get out from behind closed doors and to visit our communities and get to know the people of our diverse nation.

“Papua New Guinea is an amazing country with so many interesting stories to tell.”

He also thanked the people for celebrating Christmas and the New Year peacefully in the true spirit of the season.

“People in communities around our nation have been able to enjoy celebrations with family and friends and welcome in the new year,” he said.

“I thank members of the public and community leaders for working together and enabling our people to enjoy time together.”

O’Neill said there were isolated incidents of altercations, often involving alcohol, and opportunist crimes. But this was to be expected around the world.

