PM writes to Trump

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has written to United States President Donald Trump inviting him to visit Papua New Guinea for the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec ) Leaders’ Summit next year.

In a correspondence with Trump, O’Neill highlighted the unique nature of the Apec process and its relevance to the economic advancement for all member economies.

“I invite you to visit Papua New Guinea for the Apec Leaders’ Summit on Nov 17 and 18, 2018, and meet with the other 20 Apec leaders and Pacific Island State leaders,” O’Neill said.

“Apec is a forum to expand investment, break down unjust bureaucratic regulation to trade, and to confront issues that threaten our shared economic stability and security. Trump who was sworn in as the 45th US President on Jan 20 is one of the remaining leaders to be invited to attend the Apec summit.

Almost all Apec Leaders have now been invited to attend and responded confirming their attendance,” he said.

“As a nation, we look forward to receiving leaders, ministers and delegates from member economies and advancing the Apec agenda.”

O’Neill said more than 200 meetings would be held covering policy areas at the technical level vital for regional economic development.

“This includes areas such as agriculture, fisheries, disaster preparedness, healthcare, forestry, science and technology, small business and energy.”

