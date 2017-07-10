PMBL 1 claim title

REIGNING champion, PNG Men’s Basketball League (PMBL 1) retained their title after a nail-biting 94-89 win over second team, PMBL 2 in the final of the All Stars Basketball Championships in Port Moresby.

It was all a contest of National Capital District-based teams in the semi finals and final.

In the first semi final, PMBL 1 showed class by defeating Kavieng 127-72 while in the second semi-final, PMBL 2 held off NCD 89-70.

The PMBL 1 and PMBL 2 put up a quality performance in the finals lifted in all areas of the game which been lacking throughout the tournament.

The teams had seasoned campaigners in the toughest basketball competition in the country.

PMBL 1 led 24-15 in the first quarter to put them in a good position.

However, PMBL 2 went into the second quarter with more determination to ensure their opponents did not runaway with the game. At the half time, PMBL 1 led 40-35. The third quarter saw PMBL 1 hang on trading baskets to edge PMBL 2 25-23. The third quarter score was 63-60.

The final quarter was a neck-and-neck affair and at one stage PMBL 2 came from behind to equalise (84-84) with three minutes remaining on the clock.

Sensing the game was drifting away, coach Larry Miro urged his starting five to keep their cool and use their experience.

Miro relied on Apia Muri, who top-scored with 35 points including two dunks, followed by brother, Purari Muri with 20 points while captain Charles Parapa scored 19.

Coach Miro said: “I know experience will get us through despite the strong fight back. I would give credit to Muri brothers, Apia and Purari for leading the way.”

He also gave credit to PMBL 2 for giving his team a good run for their money. Losing coach Bernard Elavo blamed the poor turn-overs in the fourth quarter for his team.

“Overall, the boys gave PMBL 1 a good game and I am pleased the title remains in National Capital District,” he added.

In the third place play-off, NCD Basketball League under president Kevin Teme, beat Kavieng 89-84. In the women’s final, the NCD Basketball League are the new queens of the All Stars championships after beating another NCD-based team, Port Moresby Women’s Basketball League 81-60.

Lloyd Wright of Kavieng was named the most valuable player in the men’s division while former PNG basketballer Marca Muri won the women’s MVP.

