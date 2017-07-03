PMBL to defend title

REIGNING champions, PNG Men’s Basketball League (PMBL) will be out to defend the title when the national basketball championships start in Port Moresby tomorrow.

PMBL won the title in 2013 in Lae.

Basketball Federation Papua New Guinea chief executive officer Joel Khalu said 12 men’s and eight women’s teams would take part in the week-long basketball championship at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

PMBL will face PMBL 3, NCD Basketball Association, Kerema and Alotau and Tubuseria in Pool A while Pool B consists of Central, Daru, Kavieng, Lae, PMBL 2 and Tubusereia 1.

In the women’s competition, Pool A has Daru, Kerema, POMWBL 1 and NCDBA, while Pool B fixture lists Kavieng, Lae, POMWBL 2 and Tubusereia.

Khalu said the tournament format would see teams play round-robin pool games tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday before the play offs got underway on Friday.

Saturday (July 8) would bring the event’s two showcase matches, with the women’s grand final at 3.30pm and the men’s grand final f at 5pm.

After declaring the two new national champions are crowned, BFPNG will announce its representative teams for the FIBA Melanesia Basketball Cup in September – also in Port Moresby.

Khalu said he was excited about the number of teams and the talent that would be on show at the championships.

“The federation is certainly happy to have 20 teams from all over the country nominating,” Khalu said.

“This means the playing standard is sure to be high, which is fantastic for spectators.

“It’s also positive that we’ve been able to get representative sides from some of our regional affiliated associations.

“It gives those players travelling to Port Moresby a tremendous opportunity to play against different competitions, which will lift the level of the sport nationally.”

The official opening of the Basket Federation PNG National championships takes place at 9.30am tomorrow.

