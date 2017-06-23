PMBL opens new branch in Mendi

THE People’s Micro Bank Ltd (PMBL) – a subsidiary of the National Development Bank – has opened a branch in Mendi, Southern Highlands.

NDB managing director Moses Liu said K3.5 million was invested in setting up the Mendi branch.

It brings the total number of PMBL branches in the country to seven.

“Apart from providing banking service to the people of Southern Highlands, it will also provide services to the neighbouring provinces of Enga, Hela and Western Highlands,” Liu said.

“The People’s Micro Bank (PMB) has been established to promote savings culture amongst the small people engaged in micro business by providing savings accounts and small loans to finance their businesses.”

“To date, over 80,000 people have opened savings accounts since PMB’s inception in April 2013. And a lot of these people have borrowed funds from the bank to start and grow their businesses using their savings as security deposits.

“With the opening of the Mendi branch, more people in the SHP are expected to open savings accounts and borrow funds to engage in businesses and create more employment in the province.

“Most of the people who have opened savings accounts were previously unbanked. Sp PMB is promoting the financial inclusion agenda to integrate the rural and informal economy into the formal economy.”

Like this: Like Loading...