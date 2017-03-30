PMGH relies on dept

By REBECCA KUKU

THE Port Moresby General Hospital relies on the Health Department to supply medicines.

Chief executive officer Dr Umesh Gupta said the hospital did not have a budget of their own for purchasing medicines.

He was responding to claims by Albert Paschal, a man with type one diabetes, who told Radio Australia’s Pacific Beat programme that he was forced to buy insulin from private hospitals because of the regular shortage of insulin at the hospital.

“The hospital often tells us that there is no supply and refers us to private hospitals where we go and purchase insulin with our own money,” Paschal told Pacific Beat.

“Sometimes, when I am not able to buy the insulin, I go for days without food to maintain my sugar level until I have the funds to purchase insulin.”

Paschal said that as a man with type one diabetes, he needed regular insulin.

Gupta confirmed that the hospitals sometimes ran out of insulin.

“But due to waiting for the Department of Health to supply medicines, we have now started purchasing medicines that run out from pharmacies that are operating in the country.”

Gupta said that people must also understand the procuring of medicines was a long process.

“The medicine supplies are shipped to the country then stored in store houses who then supply hospitals throughout the country and that is why we sometimes run out of medicines.”

Gupta also called for an increase in the Port Moresby General Hospital’s funding from the Health Department so that it woud be able to procure medicines.

Like this: Like Loading...