PMV association claims route duplication, wants clarification

MOROBE’s Klinki PMV Association chairman Dan Nali is questioning the creation of a new service route between Lae, Mumeng, Bulolo and Wau.

Nali argued that the newly established Route 2 PMV service by the Morobe Land Transport Board to serve passengers from Markham Bridge, Gabensis, Wampet and Mare was a duplication of the existing route from the city to Mumeng, Bulolo and Wau.

Nali said there were existing routes designated for areas like Bulolo, Wau, Biaru, Markham, Ramu Sugar, Aseki, Menyamya, Marawaka, Wantoat, Boana and Bukawa. “The land transport board must seek the views of PMV associations before creating new routes instead of duplicating routes,” Nali said.

“We have the Lae-Nadzab urban development plan in place that will encroach into Wampar, Labuta, Nabak and Labu.

“The board must be realistic with transport systems.”

Provincial transport minister and Tewae-Siassi MP Kobby Bomareo said he was not aware of the new route.

Bomareo said he would verify with chief executive Joshua Mais before making any comment.

He said board members would look into various issues affecting land, air and sea transport in the province.

Bomareo said the board would meet and discuss the transport systems under the plan.

“It is understood that the plan also captured the infrastructure development of the transport systems and how or who to manage them is captured in the plan,” Bomareo said.

“The plan will give us a fair idea of what form of transport is needed to serve which areas, how it will be built, who will be responsible and so forth.”

Like this: Like Loading...