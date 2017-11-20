PMV association endorses new fare hike to counter costs

The Klinki PMV Association in Morobe has agreed on a new fare structure pending approval by Independent Consumer and Competition Commission.

The proposed increase will see people travelling from Lae-Markham Bridge pay K2 (from K1), Lae-Bulolo K20 (from K15) and Lae-Wau K30 (from K25).

Association chairman Dan Nali told PMV owners, drivers and crew about the proposed fare increase during their meeting at Wampit village last Wednesday.

He said there was an urgent need for a fare increase because of rising the cost of fuel and vehicle parts.

Nali also said students must also pay rather than travelling for free.

He also called on Lae City Council, Lae district development authority and Morobe government to build a proper bus stop for rural Morobe routes.

