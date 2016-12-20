PMV, taxi operators should stand firm over driver’s death

ALLOW me to raise my concern regarding the death of a young bus driver last week in Port Moresby due to alleged police brutality.

What an irony straight after the Police Commissioner’s Conference in Kimbe where the issue of police brutality was addressed and yet a young man lost his life due to atrocities allegedly committed by city cops.

I cannot understand how police are trained in Papua New Guinea.

In the civilised world, any person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. It is standard procedure that any wrongful act that is against the law requires that person to be arrested in a professional manner where his rights are told before his arrest, taken to a police station to be interviewed before he is charged and then a court of law is where the person is proven guilty or not.

But what is happening in this country is the police have become the judge, the jury and the executioner.

Many innocent people have died and more will die because of police brutality.

There is something drastically wrong with our police personnel and it is getting out of hand.

Just look at how these police personnel conduct themselves in chasing the betel nut sellers or any street sellers where in these tough economic times, they are trying to make ends meet.

Yet, we see these gun totting “Rambos” terrorising these little people and just to see them picking up what little they can; they scamper off like scared rabbits.

Can’t the police go after the fat cats that we see and read in the papers daily and do the same for them?

Definitely, there are two sets of law for this country.

One for the fat cats and another for the little people who are so innocent yet they become the most sought after by the police. It just doesn’t make sense at all.

Another young man has lost his life, which was brutally taken away. He was not a criminal but in his job as a simple bus driver.

His own countrymen who swore to protect his life have suddenly ended his life in tragic circumstances.

I beg the police to stop harassing the simple citizens of this country and start policing in a professional manner.

I hope all the bus and taxi service providers stop their service until the culprit or culprits responsible are arrested and are behind bars and a very detailed explanation provided for the relatives and the public before service can be restored.

Tumba Biinem, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...