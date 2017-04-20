PNA avoids donor fundings

PARTIES to the Nauru Agreement (PNA) want to maintain its independence by avoiding funding from donor agencies, chief executive officer Ludwig Kumoru says.

Kumoru said during the recent PNA meeting in the Marshall Islands that donors and non-government organisations should work directly with individual PNA members on projects which had produced positive results in various areas including expanding electronic monitoring of fishing operations.

“There is value in strategic partnerships with non-government organisation and other donors. But the PNA office wants to avoid accepting funding from these donors to maintain its independence,” Kumoru said.

He saw this as a key part of the overall goal of continuing to strengthen PNA’s institutional structure.

The meeting focused on strengthening institutional structure of the office to maintain its independence.

Officials discussed in detail the costs of various PNA activities, reviewed an assessment of the office and looked at other financial matters.

“Since inception, the office has been supported first by its members, and in more recent years from revenues derived from administration of the vessel day schemes,” Kumoru said.

He said improving administrative functions and financial transparency was essential as the organisation continued to expand its scope of work.

The members of PNA are the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

They control the world’s largest sustainable tuna purse seine fishery supplying 50 per cent of the world’s skipjack tuna.

