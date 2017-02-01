PNA to build capacity, undertake other initiatives

CAPACITY building and other initiatives will be undertaken by the Parties to the Nauru Agreement this year.

PNA chief executive officer Ludwig Kumoru said they were committed to maximising the regional fishery sector for its members.

“We are creating opportunities to make money for the parties beyond the fishing day fees they are collecting,” Kumoru said.

“Our aim is to connect members with potential investments to help create employment opportunities and involvement of the parties in fishery.

“This will require an increase in support staff to manage financial functions of PNA’s growing economic footprint with a need to change meeting schedules.

“We want to build a stronger foundation in the PNA office and at the national level, then we can decide on the next issues for PNA to tackle. PNA is a business-focused organisation. As such, we cannot efficiently act on opportunities with decisions made once a year at the annual meetings.”

The PNA Vessel Day Scheme will be reviewed this year to allow for greater use through efforts from its members.

“The new vessel day scheme for longline fishing boats is a work in progress that is a focus of PNA this year,” he said.

“Our aim is to keep improving monitoring of longliners and get traction on the VDS in 2017. In 2016, we weren’t able to sell all fishing days mainly because purse seiners were allowed to fish in high seas areas.

“By doing this, we’ve created some cracks in the system. We created a situation that is not beneficial to all members.

“This is the value of our collaboration and unity.”

