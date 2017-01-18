PNA: Illegal fishing a country’s responsibility

By MARK HAIHUIE

IT is the primary responsibility of countries in the region to deal with matters relating to “blue boats” or illegal foreign fishing operations, according to the Parties to the Nauru Agreement.

PNA chief executive officer Ludwig Kumoru was responding to the capturing of Vietnamese boats in Milne Bay late last year.

“PNA firstly does not have an enforcement, surveillance role. So issues on blue boats are for individual countries and the regional bodies that carry out the functions of surveillance,” he said. “This includes the Forum Fisheries Agency headquartered in Honiara, Solomon Islands.”

Kumoru told The National that PNA would collectively advocate the regional blue boat issue of its member nations to stakeholder entities at its annual meeting in March.

“However, this does not mean PNA can’t do anything on this issue. PNA certainly has a strong voice in the region,” he said.

“PNA will look at this issue at its annual meeting in March to bring a collective voice to the relevant bodies including the FFA, the Pacific Island Forum headquartered in Fiji and the Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission head quartered in the Federated States of Micronesia.”

The PNA comprises eight Pacific island countries including Papua New Guinea and controls the largest sustainable tuna purse seine fishery supplying 50 per cent of the world’s skipjack tuna.

