PNC should back Potape, not Powi

Among a lot of critics, the bulk of population in the remote parts of this country will be voting People’s National Congress back for another term.

I however disagree that Francis Potape has been removed from the PNC party endorsed list.

I personally disagree with that statement.

I believe all the sitting MPs from Hela and SHP went through the current situation faced by PNC-led coalition.

Francis Potape should contest for Hela Regional because he is already on the post while Philip Undialu contest for his current open seat and James Marape on Tari Pori and all under the PNC ticket. All these team should come home safely.

Hela politics should have being put aside and all candidates should paddle in one canoe.

Since Prime Minister Peter O’Neill is from Southern Highlands and member for Ialibu/Pangia electorate, he should remove Governor William Powi from contesting under PNC ticket.

He has done nothing for the province.

I also congratulate the people of Ialibu/Pangia for informing this nation to return the Prime Minister back to Parliament.

Mark

Lae

