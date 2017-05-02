PNC counts on core policies

THE People’s National Congress is contesting the general election on the strength of its policies on education, health, infrastructure, law and order and people empowerment, says Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

He said during the launching of the party’s general election campaign in Port Moresby yesterday the next Parliament was expected to build on the foundations “we have built over the last five years”.

“We are asking the people to look at what the PNC-led Government has achieved, and the trust that they have placed in our Government,” he said.

“We continue to stay strong together.

“PNC can assure the citizens of our country that we are on top of many of the challenges that we face.

“What we have done, especially in the most challenging global environment, is quite unique – the downturn in commodity prices, the long drought that we have endured because of climate change, and the uncertainty of global geo-politics.”

O’Neill said while other commodity-exporting nations were suffering, “our economy remained strong”.

“We have cut wastage, increased efficiency and we were able to adapt to the challenging circumstances facing us,” he said.

“We have continued to deliver services to our people.”

