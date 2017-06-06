PNC has delivered a lot of services in PNG

PLEASE allow me to air my support to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill’s message on June 5. People of this wonderful nations have eyes and ears on bitter attacks on PNC by candidates and opposition.

PNC party have done a lot of service delivery base on their policies and the people of have seen all these happening comparing to previous Government led by former MPs.

The people’s response is overwhelming and I urge PNC party leader Prime Minister you’re doing great things for your people and the nation.

I know PNC is still staying strong for PNG and most likely to form next government.

Childish attack is good for PNC to form next government “Go PNC 4 PNG” people know who is right and wrong so people will push PNC back into power.

Livingston BCP Bade

Goroka

