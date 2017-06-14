PNC-led govt has done a lot for Manus

I AM writing in regard to what PNC has done for Manus in the last five years.

The Government, under Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, delivered visible education, health and infrastructure developments to the small township of Manus.

Since Steven Pokawin left the office in 2002, there was no visible decentralisation of effective service delivery until O’Neill signed the MoU with Australian Government for the Detention Centre to set up in Manus.

In terms of education, Manus Secondary School, as a government institution, has received set of computers to enhance students understanding of the technology world.

New teachers housing project have been built and senior teachers have already moved in.

In terms of health, Manus General Hospital has delivered free health service to every patients providing hospitality as that of a private hospital.

These indicated that, free health services has knocked right into patients cubical.

Also, many doctor’s houses have been built to cater for the increasing number of health professionals.

In terms of infrastructure development, the new Manus main market was opened recently in 2014 and was funded by AustAid under the Asylum Deal signed with the National Government.

Also, road from Momote airport to Lorengau town is fully sealed including every streets roads in town.

Furthermore, the new District court and juvenile court houses have been built to international standard.

I personally thank O’Neill for the decision to sign the Asylum Seekers Deal because this package has benefited Manus people both in employment and infrastructural development.

For now, people of Manus should know that, every development taken place in Lorengau town is not funded by the projected DSIP (K10 million), it is directly funded by National Government with the assistance of the Australian Government.

Alois K

UPNG

Like this: Like Loading...