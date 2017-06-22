PNC has put down teachers of PNG

PRIME Minister and his PNC Party are boasting about the free education achievements but they have forgotten that it is the hard working teachers who made it work with success.

Yet you have deliberately put down teachers of PNG by not honouring your part of the bargain on the agreed 3 per cent pay rise which should have been paid on pay 1 of 2017 in January.

What can you tell the teachers about your delay before we go to the polls next week?

Concerned Teacher

Boroko

