PNC puts up 93

By MALUM NALU

THE ruling People’s National Congress is contesting only 93 of the 111 seats in Parliament – leaving the remaining 18 to “people who have been supporting us for many years”.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told The National that the party had decided not to field candidates in all 111 seats for that reason.

“We’ve got some strategic relationships with people who have been supporting us for many years, and are great believers in what we’re doing,” he said.

“Out of respect for those people, we don’t necessarily want to fill every seat.”

Out of the 93, 55, including himself, are MPs fighting to retain their seats.

O’Neill said during the launching of their poll campaign in Port Moresby yesterday that the party picked only quality candidates.

“We want to have quality candidates who can meaningfully contribute to the party, the country and their electorate,” he said.

“That’s why the selection process has been very exhaustive.

“And after that process, we think we’ve got the best line-up.

“A party that is well-organised and has a clear set of policies for the country.

“I think the people will respond quite positively.”

The list of sitting candidates includes O’Neill, Southern Highlands Governor William Powi, Works Minister Francis Awesa, Finance Minister James Marape, Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, Environment and Conservation Minister John Pundari, Labour and Industrial Relations Minister Benjamin Poponawa, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang, Education Minister Nick Kuman, Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso, Lands Minister Benny Allan, Police Minister Robert Atiyafa, Trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Richard Maru, Petroleum Minister Nixon Duban, Fisheries Minister Mao Zeming, Speaker Theodore Zurenuoc, Housing Minister Paul Isikiel, Community Development Minister Delilah Gore, National Planning Minister Charles Abel, Civil Aviation Minister Davis Steven, Forests Minister Douglas Tomuriesa, Central Governor Kila Haoda, Public Service Minister Sir Puka Temu, Gulf Governor Havila Kavo, acting Western Governor Roy Biyama, Communications Minister Jim Miringtoro, Deputy Prime Minister Sir Leo Dion, West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, Higher Education Minister Francis Marus, National Events Minister Justin Tkatchenko and Health Minister Michael Malabag.

