PNC vows to focus on tourism

THE People’s National Congress Government will place a lot more emphasis on tourism if it is retained, party leader and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

He said that yesterday at the launching of PNC’s 2017 general election campaign in Port Moresby.

O’Neill said tourism, like agriculture, was one sector that more emphasis should be placed on.

“We’ve talked about creating tourism hubs in PNG in places like Alotau, in Kokopo, in Madang, in Wewak, Goroka, Hagen and many other remote parts of Papua New Guinea like Tari and Ambua,” he said.

“These are what we call tourism gems of the world, unique and which attract tourists from other parts of the world to our country.

“Our government must focus on that.”

O’Neill cited the cruise liner industry which had grown since 2012.

“In fact, before 2012, there was not even one cruise ship that visited Papua New Guinea,” he said.

O’Neill said he was visited by a woman who asked that the wharf in Alotau be extended to cater for cruise liners.

“Today I’m told that there are over 40 monthly cruises all over the country and the numbers are increasing every year,” he said.

“You can see the potential of tourism. It has huge potential for our country and we must continue to invest in it.”

Like this: Like Loading...