PNG is 10th in disaster risk index

PAPUA New Guinea has been ranked as the tenth most disaster-prone country in the world, according to a global disaster risk study.

The report by the United Nations University highlighted that the country was exposed to hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, tidal waves, coastal inundation, inland flooding, landslides, cyclones, drought, frost and outbreak of diseases.

These are compounded with social and environmental issues of tribal fights, rapid population growth, urbanisation, poor land management and ecosystem degradation.

Climate change is reportedly exacerbating the frequency and intensity of climatic hazards in PNG and globally.

Recognising this challenge, the National Disaster Centre (NDC) is leading the process of developing PNG’s National Disaster Risk Reduction Framework (NDRRF).

Yesterday, a national consultation workshop was held in Port Moresby to ensure that the framework captured the needs of various stakeholders in disaster risk management.

Participants in this consultation represented government departments, NGOs, civil society, United Nations agencies, development partners, PNG Red Cross and faith-based organisations.

National Disaster Centre acting director Martin Mose said: “We want our communities and the country to be resilient to disasters and this framework will guide all of us to aim for this goal by 2030.”

The United Nations Development Programme has a long history of supporting disaster risk management and climate change adaptation in PNG and continues to support the Government of Papua New Guinea in this work.

