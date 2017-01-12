PNG Air continues flights into Highlands

PNG Air flights to the Highlands region are continuing despite the effect of the recent landslides on fuel supply in the provinces.

PNG Air chief commercial manager Paul Abbot said the airline had catered for a possible fuel shortage in the region by freighting supplies from Port Moresby.

He said travelers would not be effected because the airline did not totally depend on fuel suppliers which used the highway.

“There has been no effect to our flights in the Highlands region with operations ongoing to all ports,” he said.

“We have supplied provisions from Port Moresby as well. We lifted fuel into the region so we are all good. It’s the fuel suppliers like Puma that will need access on the highlands highway to bring in fuel by road.

“PNG Air and our customers in the highlands will not be affected by the landslides and possible fuel shortage.”

