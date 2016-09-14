PNG Air to improve schedule

PNG Air’s domestic scheduled is expected to improve with the arrival of its fourth new ATR aircraft on September 4.

The airline said the new aircraft would provide greater options for travellers and the opportunity to fly on the company’s newest aircraft.

Chief commercial officer Paul Abbot said the airline’s new domestic schedule now offered further significant improvements for travellers in PNG.

“In addition to increased frequency on a number of ports, we will be commencing ATR operations into Daru and Vanimo and resuming operations into Alotau,” Abbot said.

Changes to the airlines schedule include daily services linking Port Moresby, Mt Hagen, Tabubil and Kiunga, services linking Mt Hagen and Lae, the Port Moresby to Alotau morning service, two daily flights to Goroka, and flights to Madang, Wewak and Vanimo.

“We are excited that the latest addition to our fleet gives us the ability to operate significant frequency and capacity on key market sectors using the newest aircraft operating in PNG,” he said.

“We are also pleased to be in a position to have the ATR aircraft operating with good frequency through the Western Province region where we have many of our shareholders based through the airline ownership by the MRDC (Mineral Resources Development Company) group of companies.”

Related