PNG Air increasing travelling capacity

PAPUA New Guinea Air is increasing its travel capacity in preparation for the festive season.

PNG Air obtained its seventh ATR 72-600 (P2-ATF) aircraft last Thursday.

Chief commercial officer Paul Abbot said the airline’s latest addition to its fleet would increase capacity and the frequency of domestic flights.

“As we prepare ourselves for the very busy peak period in December, the additional capacity will help ensure we are able to meet the travel needs of more people looking to go home for the holidays,” he said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing the modifications required to prepare it for commercial operations.

Its services will begin on Dec 4.

Like this: Like Loading...