PNG Air new aircraft arrives

PNG Air’s sixth ATR 72 -600 aircraft arrived in the early hours of last Saturday.

The airline said the aircraft was undergoing modifications required to prepare it for commercial operations.

“We are pleased to welcome the latest addition to our fleet and the opportunity that this brings to further increase capacity and frequency on our domestic schedule,” chief commercial officer Paul Abbot said.

“This ATR will be used to help support the additional requirements for the Newcrest Mining contract. (It) adds much-needed capacity for our schedule.”

The new aircraft also cements PNG Air’s position as the airline operating the youngest fleet in PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...