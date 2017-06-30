PNG Air reports traffic hike during election

By Shirley Mauludu

AN airline has noted an increase in the number of passengers travelling during the general election period.

PNG Air chief commercial officer Paul Abbot told The National yesterday that the airline could cater for the increase using the new ATR-72 aircraft.

“We have seen an increase in the number of people travelling over this election period,” Abbot said.

“The additional capacity we can offer with the brand new ATR72 has meant that we have been able to manage the increase in demand without affecting or disrupting our normal services.

“At peak times such as this, we would still urge passengers to get to the airport early in order to avoid any possible congestion at check-in.”

Meanwhile, the airline received its sixth ATR 72-600 aircraft recently. It is undergoing modifications to prepare it for commercial operations.

“We are pleased to welcome the latest addition to our fleet and the opportunity that this brings to further increase capacity and frequency on our domestic schedule,” Abbot said.

“This ATR will be used to help support the additional requirements for the Newcrest Mining contract. (It) adds much needed capacity for our schedule.”

