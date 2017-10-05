PNG Air to start services to Losuia

PNG Air plans to resume services to Losuia in Milne Bay when the airstrip and terminal facilities are full repaired and operations.

The facilities were vandalised during the recent general election forcing the airline to suspend flights.

A company statement said the airline conducted a trial flight on Sept 24 to review the situation and inspect the repairs carried out by the Milne Bay government.

The airline is now discussing with various parties outstanding issues which need to be resolved before full commercial operations can resume.

“We are confident that the airstrip is operational and poses no safety risk to our crew, passengers or aircraft,” chief commercial officer Paul Abbot said.

“But we still require support and reassurance that the situation on the island has stabilised and there will not be a repeat of the unfortunate occurrences in July.

“In addition, the terminal requires a significant amount of work to bring it up to an acceptable standard for our passengers.

“With the cooperation of the provincial authorities and the government member for the local area, we are hopeful that flights will be able to resume reasonably soon.”

