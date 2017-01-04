PNG, Aust conduct joint patrol

THE Australian Border Force and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force Maritime Element conducted joint patrol to identify and intercept Vietnamese fishing vessels operating in the vicinity of Budi Budi atoll in Milne Bay.

The ABF’s Maritime Border Command (MBC) received a request from the PNG Defence Force Maritime Element for assistance in detecting and intercepting Vietnamese vessels suspected of illegally fishing in PNG waters.

An ABF Dash-8 surveillance aircraft conducted a surveillance flight on Dec 22, locating three Vietnamese fishing vessels about 350 nautical miles east of Port Moresby. The information gathered during the surveillance mission was shared with the PNG Defence Force and used by the PNG vessel to assist with the operation.

The surveillance was able to target and intercept three illegal fishing vessels. One of these vessels was destroyed and 50 divers were apprehended.

The vessels and divers were subsequently transported to Alotau for further investigations.

Commander MBC, Rear Admiral Peter Laver, said the joint patrol was an excellent example of cooperation in the region to combat maritime threats.

