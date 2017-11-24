PNG, Aust give relations a boost

AN understanding has been reached to strengthen the institutional partnership between the Department of Justice and Attorney General (DJAG) and the Commonwealth of Australia’s Attorney-General’s Department (AGD).

The agreement also allows for the two institution to maintain ongoing arrangements and build new relationships.

The department’s secretary, Dr Lawrence Kalinoe, said there had been ongoing talks about revitalising and extending the relationship between the two departments in our two countries and this provides an important stage along that journey.

Speaking from Canberra, the secretary of the Attorney-Generals’ Department, Chris Moraitis said the agreement was a way forward for both departments.

“As you know AGD has a long-standing commitment to the loaw and justice sector in PNG. We are willing to work with your Minister for Justice and Attorney General to pursue his priorities on behalf of the O’Neill-Abel Government,” Moraitis said.

The agreement formalises a new flexible partnership and reflects the PNG Government’s Partnership Principles.

