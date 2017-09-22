PNG, Aust sign deal for technical cooperation

THE Prime Minister’s Department and National Executive Council have signed an agreement with their Australian counterparts for technical cooperation and institutional partnership.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said the agreement would pave the way for better relationships between the two countries.

“The agreement will provide capacity-building for both countries’ administrative personnel and enhance existing relationships,” he said.

“It should also pave the way for strengthening our public service reforms in collaboration with our Australian counterparts and provide coordinated monitoring of government policies and decision-making processes.

“An integral part of this understanding will involve officers from the prime minister’s department and cabinets of both countries undergoing joint training and capacity-building exchanges.”

Lupari said the agreement recognised the importance that both governments placed on maintaining strong institutional links between the two countries.

He said this extended beyond the existing development links that they have.

“It recognises the shared role of both departments in providing quality advice to their respective governments and in supporting the coordinated development and implementation of government policies,” Lupari said.

He said the cooperation between the two governments would be based on mutual understanding, respect, responsibility, transparency and accountability.

Lupari said taking into consideration each government’s capacity and resources, improved development outcomes for both parties would be mutual in the long run.

“It also enables cooperation between other government agencies such as health and defence.”

Like this: Like Loading...