PNG-Aust tie to boost agriculture

PARTNERSHIPS between the Government and Australian agriculture institutions have the potential to enhance the agriculture sector, an official says.

Queensland Agricultural Technical College chief executive officer Mark Tobin said initiatives undertaken in Queensland could be undertaken in PNG.

“What can we do for PNG in this training space? We haven’t been here in a few years,” he said.

“We were in Mt Hagen 2015 and I think that it was last time.

“But I understand the diverse demographics of the country.

“I think we need to come onto this more and put a permanent presence here where we are able to have continuity and sustainability in the programmes.

“I think we need to partner with some of the people in the agro companies and work with the department of agriculture and department of education.

“We need to also focus on what those short skill sets are what people require here.”

Institute of National Affairs executive director Paul barker said the partnership would be welcomed as the sector was a policy priority.

“I think we would really welcome this links with Queensland colleges because frankly in Papua New Guinea, we keep on highlighting that agriculture is a priority,” Barker said

“But when it comes to any consistent support for the sector, it’s really not been there for many years. Agriculture industry in PNG needs development.”

