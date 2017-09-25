PNG beat Southern Force

PAPUA New Guinea claimed their second South Australia Cricket Association Premier League victory after beating the Southern Force by three wickets in a high-scoring 50-over match in Darwin on Saturday.

The Force posted an impressive 295/6 with Ben Bullimore smashing an unbeaten 107 runs off 88 balls.

Bullimore was ably supported by Brad Davis (83) while Nosiana Pokana (2-63) and Norman Vanua (2-68) were the only multiple wicket-takers for the Hebou PNG Barramundis.

The Barramundis got off to a steady start in reply with Tony Ura (23) and Lega Siaka (30) taking the score to 79/3.

Captain Assad Vala (57) and Sese Bau (75) put a century partnership for the fourth wicket, shifting the momentum in favour of the Barramundis.

In-form batsman Mahuru Dai (31) and Dogodo Bau (18) both played valuable innings in the middle, before they were dismissed in the 45th over by Daniel Clark (3-60) to leave PNG in trouble at 257/7.

Then enter John Reva (24 not out off 11 balls) and Norman Vanua (18 not out off 11 balls) who both blasted the Force attack, putting on an unbeaten 41-run eighth-wicket partnership in 22 balls to guide the Barras to a three-wicket victory.

Southern Force 295/6 (Ben Bullimore 107 not out, Brad Davis 83; Nosiana Pokana 2-63, Norman Vanua 2-68, Alei Nao 1-37, Damien Ravu 1-48); PNG 301/7 (Sese Bau 75, Assad Vala 57, Mahuru Dai 31, John Boge Reva 24 not out, Norman Vanua 18 not out; Zyggy Kkulesza 4-44, Daniel Clark 3-60). PNG won by three wickets with 8 balls to spare.

Like this: Like Loading...