PNG business council partners Indian firm

THE PNG Business Council, supported by the United Nations, has partnered with an Indian company to implement a dashboard strategy to target policies for development in the country, council president David Toua says.

He told the first Business Coalition for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) media breakfast in Port Moresby on Friday that Socialcops Company would assist them to help meet UN targets before 2030.

“This dashboard strategy will help us to identify and collect data and evidence on the population, the type of services people need, the geographical landscape to make it easy for the government to come up with policies for social developments which are targeted in the SDGs,” Toua said.

Toua said the work was necessary because the country had challenging statistics in terms of the many people who lived below the poverty line and had limited access to basic services.

SocialCops Consultant Anjori Pasricha said that in India, the 17 SDGs were all interconnected.

They used the issues they identified through the dashboard strategy to target policies for development in India which businesses, philanthropies, and the government were now using in their decision-making. “So with this strategy, PNG has the potential to lead the part on how businesses and other partners can work together in the sustainable development framework to actually achieve these goals,” Pasricha said.

Like this: Like Loading...