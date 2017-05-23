PNG can reduce smoking through convention on tobacco control: WHO

By OGIA MIAMEL

A REPORT by the World Health Organisation suggests that PNG can reduce the number of smokers each year by concentrating on the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

WHO Global Report on Trends in Prevalence of Tobacco Smoking 2015, stated that the main objective of the WHO FCTC was to protect present and future generations from the devastating health, social, environmental and economic consequences of tobacco consumption and exposure.

“Ratified by 180 parties, the WHO FCTC covers about 90 per cent of the world’s population. It commits parties to develop and implement measures to regulate tobacco marketing activities and sales,” the report said.

The report added that one of the known measures of FCTC was the M-POWER package which included measures such as; monitoring tobacco use and prevention policies, protecting people from tobacco smoke, offering help to quit tobacco use, warning about dangers of tobacco, enforcing bans on tobacco advertising, promotions and sponsorships and raising taxes.

The report highlighted that a Papua New Guinea survey in 2007 indicated a trend of increase in smokers’ ages from 16-64 years but to closely monitor the trend and come up with suggestions to control it, the Government has to adopt the global target of a 30 per cent reduction.

