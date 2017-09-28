PNG to chair Apec disaster forum

PAPUA New Guinea has been given the chair of the 12th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Senior Disaster Management Officials Forum (Apec SDMOF) that will be hosted next year, an official says.

Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) managing director Ruel Yamuna, who represented PNG at the 11th forum in Vietnam last week, received the honour from the host.

“During the last day of the meeting, there was a handover ceremony where Vietnam invited PNG, as the 2018 host economy, to take the floor to present on its priority areas and logistical plans,” Yamuna told The National.

“That continues to shows the trust and confidence other countries within the Asia Pacific region have in PNG to host and chair such international events.

“These events are very important to our region in so far as the effects of climate change and disaster preparedness in concerned.”

Yamuna thanked the Vietnamese government for providing the leadership as chair of the 11th forum.

He emphasised the importance of disaster risk reduction (DRR).

“It is timely that PNG seeks support from the 20 Apec member economies to support the design of national DRR plan,” Yamuna said.

