PNG, China agreement aims to develop business opportunities

THE PNG Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the China Council for Promotion of International Trade Guangzhou have (CCPIT) agreed to help each other in developing businesses in the two countries.

It means that PNG businesses can use the CCPITG office in Guangzhou, China, while Chinese businesses can use the PNG chamber office in Port Moresby.

A memorandum of understanding they signed last month was to allow for the facilitation of business through the existing offices, according to CCPITG Liaison Department director Mack Cao Zhijun.

Zhijun told The National that an office would be established once business ties between the two countries had developed to an ideal level.

He said the agreement was about establishing liaison offices between the two organisations.

“However, it is not about opening a physical or real office, but more like a virtual office,” Zhijun said.

“CCPIT Guangzhou will act as the PNGCCI’s representative office in Guangzhou, China. PNGCCI will act as CCPIT Guangzhou’s representative office in Port Moresby.

“We will assist PNG companies in doing business in Guangzhou and even China, and PNGCCI will assist Guangzhou companies in Papua New Guinea.

“In this way, our two organisations can help companies of both sides without adding to our operation costs.”

