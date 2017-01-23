PNG-China agricultural deal of significant benefit

I AM of the view that the economic significance of the PNG-China agricultural deal signed in Beijing a few months ago surpasses all other economic development packages.

God Almighty has given this deal to us in exciting times such as this for us to acquiesce it and cultivate it with the innovative intelligence that He is standing ready to unleash and bestow upon us when we play our part.

It is imperative the Government must implement this deal as a matter of urgency.

We are talking about feeding more than 1.4 billion people of China – all the produce coming out of all arable land in PNG can feed a lot less than one per cent of the total population of China.

I have heard it over the BBC radio that due to the economy boom in China, many farmers are moving into the cities and this rural-urban drift is expected to incessantly increase as China’s economy continues to grow for a long time.

All this is God Almighty’s doing for us to tap into the opportunity and supply the huge demand with whatever little we possibly can produce to our maximum benefit.

The demand placed will be on a daily basis; hence, it will challenge us to restlessly work the land.

The enormous economic benefit will of course, translate into godly changes in peoples’ lives for His ultimate glory.

In essence, Papua New Guinea will optimise the economic prosperity of China through this deal.

We will be blessed through China and in turn, we will bless the nation of Israel.

Also we will play a part to feed China to build the super high way connecting to the Middle East to Israel’s great economic benefit.

I dare Christians to see through the divine lenses to really see it and advise the same to all stakeholders to work in tandem to cultivate this priceless deal.

God has given us the land so let us cultivate it for His glory.

Komson Nick, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...