PNG-China trading relationship steps up

By HELEN TARAWA

Papua New Guinea has become the second largest trading partner and the largest investment destination for China, Chinese ambassador Bing Xue says.

Bing, who was among the officials at a Butuka Primary School project ceremony on Friday, said China had maintained investment in PNG over the last 41 years.

He said since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, they had continued some progress in bilateral relations.

“Currently, PNG has become the second largest trading partner and the largest investment destination for China among the Pacific Islands countries,” Xue said.

“More than 40 Chinese companies are in this country and according to statistics, 25 large Chinese companies employ more than 7000 local people in different parts of PNG.

“China and PNG enjoy a high complementarity in economic structure and development.

“China will conduct practical cooperation with PNG in accordance with your plans and strategies in important areas of trade, investment, resources, agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

“We will continue to provide economic and technical assistance to PNG.

“China is ready to continue to work with PNG to promote dialogue communication and cooperation in various areas.”

Xue said free education for all is one of the policy priorities of the PNG government.

