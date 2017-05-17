PNG, China uphold ties

CHINA and PNG have maintained a good relationship over the past 40 years and the new Ambassador to PNG, Bing Xue, says he intends to strengthen that.

Arriving at Jackson International Airport yesterday, he said the two countries had cooperated in various aspects of trade, investment, infrastructure and fisheries.

“I’m honoured,” he said of his appointment.

“Our leaders maintain close contact by either visiting each other or meeting with each other in the international arena, so I’m very glad to take up the post as new ambassador to PNG at this time,” the ambassador said.

“I’m ready to work with the government and people and the local Chinese community to further strengthen the existing friendship.”

One of the important responsibilities of the embassy was to serve and protect the interest of the Chinese nationals, he said.

“We have many people from companies to businesses, local Chinese community who do a good job and provide service for the purpose of strengthening the relationship between us.

“I’m very glad to see that in November 2014, during the meeting between our president President Xi Jinping and PNG Prime Minster Peter O’Neill, that China and PNG established a strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development which ushered in a new direction for our relations.

“I’m very excited to be here in the next few years to further strengthen that.”

Bing Xue and wife Jun Zhao were met by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade acting director protocol Foster Ivaraoa and the Chinese embassy staff, nationals in business and community members.

