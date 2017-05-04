PNG crush Japan, set up showdown with Samoa

A RESURGENT Papua New Guinea (155/6) crushed hosts Japan (63) by 92 runs at the ICC Women’s World T20 – East Asia-Pacific Qualifier while rivals Samoa scraped home against the ever-improving Vanuatu yesterday.

The City Pharmacy-sponsored Lewas got off to a flyer after Japan sent them in racing to 35 after five overs as player-of-the-match Sibona Jimmy (30 off 31 balls) and Tanya Ruma, pictured, (33 off 33 balls) put on 64 runs for the first wicket.

Konio Oala wasted no time during her innings of 28, hitting the runs off just 15 balls including four boundaries and one six.

Even a flurry of wickets could not slow PNG down with No.6 Brenda Tau (28 not out off 22 balls) showing that PNG bat well down the order.

For Japan Etsuko Kobayashi (17 off 12 balls) and Miho Kanno (11 off 19 balls) were the only batters to reach double figures.

Jimmy did the damage with ball as well for PNG taking 4 for 13 from just three overs and ensuring PNG got the boost their run rate needed.

Samoa were hoping for as big a win in their afternoon match against Vanuatu but some tight bowling from Vanuatu made Samoa work hard for their win.

It was a game for the bowlers from both sides with Samoa bowling Vanuatu out for just 46.

Lagi Otila Telea took the tournament’s first five-wicket haul (5 for 14 off 4 overs) and picked up her third player-of-the-match award for the tournament.

For Vanuatu, Melissa Velvel Fare (2 for 4 off 4 overs) was the standout with the ball, picking up two important wickets and going for just four runs from her four overs.

In the end, Samoa got home with more than three overs to spare to get the points and remain on top of the table heading into the final day.

As the tournament draws to a close, the result hinges on the outcome of the match between Samoa and Papua New Guinea today.

PNG’s superior run rate has put them back in the running but still needing to win to draw equal with Samoa on points while a win would see Samoa go through undefeated and progress to the next stage of qualification for the first time ever.

