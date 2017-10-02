PNG Darts name squad for Pacific Cup

THE PNG Darts Federation has named a strong team to take part in the Pacific Cup in Vanuatu and Tonga next year.

President John Kuaru said the tournament would be from Jan 13-30 in Vanuatu while the Tonga tournament would be in March.

Kuaru said they had selected a training squad of 39 players — 18 men and 21 women — in preparation for the two regional events.

The team was finalised after the Independence Day Dart championships in Alotau, Milne Bay.

Port Moresby won the championship with Hanubada the runners-up and Alotau third.

The federation has imposed a K3000 levy fee to selected players.

Squad: Men – Vaieke Arua, Peter Lohia, Jeffrey Jackson, Toka Ben Moide, Ikau Garo, Soi Lohia, Arua Morea, Peter Gabriel, Molena Kilepak (Port Moresby), Thomas Jarope, George Kuheia (Alotau), David Patiken (Bialla, WNB), Michael Rupa, Sibona Vagi, Nicholas Nanai (Nega Nega, Tubuseria), Arua Leke, Morea Mea, Vare Vani, Michael Rei, Lahui Morris, Lohia Toua (Hanuabada); Women – Joan Lawes, Regina Guru, Niamaiau Kilepak, Angela Vaieke, Veronica Misitom, Veronica Yapa, Rosemary Bates, Esther Krakuan, Vinika John, Susna Manase, Barbara Laufa (Port Moresby), Sandra Hekau (Hanubada), Emma Robert, Susie Pondros, Daizy Izod, Ruth Elijah, Miriam Steven, Noami Elijah (Alotau) Annah Changau (Bialla), Geua Vaieke (Hanubada), Rarua Henao (Sebore); Team management – Jerry Miller (chief de mission), Steven Avel (coach), Thomas Kombele (men’s team manager), Lesley Yapa (women’s team manager), Terence Soba (general team manager), Goata Geita (assistant).

Like this: Like Loading...