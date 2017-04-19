PNG Darts takes over Champions event

THE PNG Darts Federation has taken over the running of the Champion of Champions event to be staged over the Queens Birthday weekend in Port Moresby.

The event is now rescheduled for July 23 due to non-registration of teams.

PNG Darts Federation president John Kuaru called on member associations to pay up before they could take part in the federationsanctioned event.

Kuaru said only teams or associations that paid their players registrations would be eligible to take part.

“All the fees must be lodged to PNG Dart Federation account number 6004084584, Westpac Bank, Waigani branch,” he said.

Kuaru said they took over the Champion of Champions dart challenge after a lack of response from member associations.

He said registration would not be accepted during the opening or during the tournament. All teams must affiliate prior to attending the championship. For details, contact Wilma Uiari on 7357113 or president Kuaru on 72982436 or email jkuaru35@gmail.com

