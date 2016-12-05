PNG delivered the World Cup

THE country can hold its head high and give itself a pat on the back for hosting a very successful and well-organised FIFA Under-20 women’s soccer World Cup.

It has received rave reviews and was undoubtedly a hugely successful undertaking in public relations and marketing, with the finest in world football being displayed at our doorsteps.

Tourism Promotion Authority boss Jerry Agus says the world sports event is “just what the doctor ordered” for a country that has been struggling to reverse its unfavourable image as portrayed to the world by the media.

Agus rightly points out that the tournament involving 15 team from overseas countries has raised the profile of the country as a tourist destination in a big way. In tourism promotion dollars, it runs into the millions.

Players and officials who have heard or seen only the negative side of PNG came face to face with a group of happy and hospitable people as soon as they got off their plane.

They are not only fascinated but also stunned by what they see. It is totally different from what they had been told about the host nation. Not only the people, but also the sports facilities they can expect.

They have seen the people going out of their way to welcome and embrace the visitors to their land.

Fifa also acknowledged the crowd attendance during the event in Port Moresby. Competitions Manager women’s division Rebecca Smith says 110,000 spectators attended the 30 matches of the tournament, not counting Saturday’s final.

She says it has been one of the best attended events not just in terms of numbers but in terms of atmosphere at the stadiums.

She took her hat off to the crowd who really got behind the football – and not just the PNG women’s team but all the other 15 teams.

It has been so fantastic to watch as there was a lot of interaction with the teams and the fan groups which is not seen in men’s football. She says the spectators have been phenomenal.

The local organising committee itself was a little uneasy about how the crowds would react to a sport that has been largely overshadowed by rugby league – the national sport.

However, they were, in the words of LOC chairman Seamus Marten, blown away when tickets were especially for the final were sold out and the crowds who attended the fan zone set up at the Vision City mega mall.

The Fifa World Cup is in many ways much bigger than the 2015 Pacific Games and next year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders meeting.

For one thing, it is much bigger in world reach. It drew young women from 15 countries from all continents on the globe to PNG and it has all been positive reviews from enthusiastic ambassadors.

What PNG, as a minnow in world football, may have only longed to accomplish in the sport itself it has reaped handsomely in the legacy left behind by the tournament.

Throughout the tournament, there has been strong advocacy on ending violence against women and girls. In a country where there is widespread gender-based violence, the tournament has done its part in driving home the message that violence has no place in society.

After the tournament, soccer in the country will be left with a stadiums dedicated to it. Almost 1000 young volunteers have acquired valuable job and life skills will be with them for life.

Apart from the Fifa Live Your Goals programme in the lead-up and during the event, there will be the mini football programme across the country for young girls to play football.

On top of that there are various other Fifa projects with academies looking to be developed – one in Kimbe specifically for women’s football.

Businesses in Port Moresby have cashed in on the tournament and communities in the city have had an once-in-a-lifetime experience to have embraced people from other parts of the world which they may not have the opportunity to meet again.

Fifa local organising committee and the PNG Football Association all deserve a pat on the back for a great job.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill sums it up nicely when he says the country did not host the event – the people did. The positive vibe should echo around the corners of the nation that the people can, if they choose to, make this country a sure destination to visit, to savour its culture and the friendliness of its people.

A must-see Pacific island nation.

