PNG Destiny Party endorses 15 candidates

The PNG Destiny Party has endorsed 15 candidates for the general election.

Party Leader Tom Puu Watinga told supporters at a rally at 9-Mile market, Port Moresby, on Sunday that the country was facing a “disaster” and the party had plans to come to the rescue.

Watinga is among 37 candidates contesting the NCD Regional seat.

He said his party was built on a Christian foundation. He said the road to recovery and progress would come after the people had gotten back their rightful inheritance and ownership of resources.

Watinga has a master’s degree in international business and a former Air Niugini senior divisional manager. He is deputy senior pastor of the Assemblies of God Cornerstone Church which has about 4000 members.

