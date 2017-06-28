PNG emblems protected

By MARK HAIHUIE

IT is against the law for private entities to use the national flag for commercial purposes, such as part of their trademarks, according to the Intellectual Property Office.

IPO registrar Amelia Na’aru said there were laws against this which needed clarification from government stakeholders.

“The National Identity Act 1971 speaks about the national flag. I would assume that the Prime Minister’s Office would be responsible for the implementation of this law,” Na’aru said.

“This law defines the perimeters for the use of the national flag and sets out who can use it and how it should be used. It is only through a gazette by the Head of State that the flag can be used in certain ways.

“The Act sets out that any commercialisation is not allowed.”

