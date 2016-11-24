PNG exceeds expectations

THE chairman of the Under-20 Women’s World Cup executive organising committee says the tournament has exceeded expectations.

Sonia Bien-Aiem, the president of Turks and Caicos Island Football , made the comments during the Fifalocal organising committee banquet at Stanley Hotel on Tuesday night.

“Today I can say that expectations from the teams have truly been exceeded,” Bien-Aime said.

She said the world’s best U20 teams had come to PNG to fulfil their passion to play football.

“The teams have been welcomed by the warm, friendly and helpful people of PNG,” she said.

Bien-Aime said such a world football tournament was not only about scoring goals but had a significant off-the-pitch role to play.

“The Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup is big stepping stone for girls and women,” the Fifa executive said.

She said that it was great to see many awareness campaigns taking place during the tournament such as End Violence, Live Your Goal and others.

“I am convinced that the message can be integrated into our daily lives to ensure there is harmony in society.”

Bien-Aime said that it was a great opportunity to build awareness and understand the role of women in the society and tackle gender violence.

She said it was an honour and great pleasure for her to be in the country to oversee the tournament.

