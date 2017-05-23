PNG exports more gas to Japan

By MARK HAIHUIE

PAPUA New Guinea exported more than K17 billion worth of natural liquefied gas (LNG) to Japan between 2014 and 2016, according to Japanese Ambassador Satoshi Nakajima.

Nakajima told The National that the gas from PNG amounted to about 5 per cent of Japan’s total imports.

“LNG imported from PNG accounts for about 5 per cent of the total imports of Japan.

LNG from PNG contributes to diversification of LNG sources for Japan, which is a key to ensuring Japan’s energy security,” Nakajima said. “For PNG, Japan is the second largest trading partner just after Australia, the largest export market and the seventh largest import market.

“For PNG, Japan is the fourth largest source of foreign direct investment in 2015 and the third largest source of foreign direct investment in total between 2005 and 2015.” Nakajima said PNG LNG imports to Japan were:

n 2204,000 tonnes costing about 172.6 billion yen (K4.9 billion) in 2014;

n 4059, 000 tonnes at about 262.0 billion yen (K7.4 billion) in 2015;

n 4206,000 tonness at about 169 billion yen (K4.8 billion) in 2016. “Japan places importance on PNG with a view to securing stable and competitive energy supply,” he said.

“Japan recognises the potential in PNG as an investment destination for Japan.”

He hopes that more investment by Japanese companies will be made in Papua New Guinea.

Like this: Like Loading...