PNG face confident SI

TODAY’s clash between Melanesian rivals the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea will go a long way in deciding who in Group B advances to the next round of the OFC World Cup stage 3 qualifiers.

The Solomon Islanders, with the home crowd advantage, have high expectations to deliver with Bonitos coach Felipe Vega-Arango saying it was a must-win clash for them.

“It is simple, we have to win and get the three points because if you tie here and have to win there (PNG), it’s a lot harder,” Vega-Arango said.

“If you win here, you are putting pressure on the opposition so my only approach here is that we’ve got to win.”

The PNG Kapuls arrived in Honiara on Wednesday with coach Fleming Serristlev also intent on his side snatching a win before hosting the final group B match at home. The hosts have put together an experienced side with veteran Benjamin Totori leading the Bonitos in place of regular skipper Henry Fa’arodo, who is sitting out the match on suspension.

Former Lae City Dwellers player Joachim Waroi has been included in the home side giving them some inside knowledge of the PNG players. The Kapuls are a different lot to the one that beat the Bonitos last year in the OFC Nations Cup.

Serristlev has managed guide his side to a win over Tahiti in Papeete so they can win on the road.

Serristlev will count on Komolong brothers Alwin and Felix, who have proven to be great defenders to combine with Roland Bala to shut down their home side’s offence while Raymond Gunemba and David Browne will get their chance to shine on attack. The return match between will be staged at the PNG Football Stadium on June 13 with tickets already selling at Euro Sports, Vision City: grand stand K50, outer wings K30, eastern wing K20.

Like this: Like Loading...